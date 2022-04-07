Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 7 avril/April 2022) - Cullinan Metals Corp. has announced a share split in which existing shareholders of the Company will receive one additional common share in exchange for every existing common share of the Company.

The shares will begin trading on a split basis (ex-distribution) on April 12, 2022.

Upon completion of the split, there will be approximately 21,370,002 shares issued and outstanding.

All open orders will be purged from the book at the market close on April 11, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the 1 for 1 stock split.

Cullinan Metals Corp. a annoncé un fractionnement d'actions dans le cadre duquel les actionnaires existants de la Société recevront une action ordinaire supplémentaire en échange de chaque action ordinaire existante de la Société.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base fractionnée (hors distribution) le 12 avril 2022.

À la fin de la scission, il y aura environ 21 370 002 actions émises et en circulation.

Tous les ordres ouverts seront purgés du livre à la clôture du marché le 11 avril 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du fractionnement d'actions 1 pour 1.

Issuer/Émetteur : Cullinan Metals Corp. Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : CMT Trading on a Split Basis/Négociation sur une base divisé : Le 12 avril/April 2022 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement : Le 13 avril/April 2022 CUSIP: 23003L 10 2 ISIN: CA 23003L 10 2 2

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.