Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Am Laufen? – Der 396%-Rebound
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QP7J ISIN: US19260Q1076 Ticker-Symbol: 1QZ 
Tradegate
07.04.22
20:25 Uhr
151,62 Euro
-1,44
-0,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINBASE GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINBASE GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
151,38151,6620:47
151,38151,6620:47
PR Newswire
07.04.2022 | 20:10
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Celsius Network: With Over 150,000 Bitcoin, Celsius Holds More Than MicroStrategy, Galaxy Digital, and Coinbase

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius, the leading global cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform, announced at the Bitcoin 2022 conference that it now holds over 150,000 Bitcoin. In addition, Celsius announced that it has now paid rewards of nearly 6,100 Bitcoin to its community.

Celsius Network (PRNewsfoto/Celsius Network)

Celsius, a private company, holds more Bitcoin than public companies such as Microstrategy (even after its recent Bitcoin purchase), Tesla, Galaxy Digital, Square, and Coinbase, according to holdings tracked by CoinGecko.

Celsius Chief Growth and Product Officer Tushar Nadkarni shared the news during the Onboarding Retail panel.

"Our mission at Celsius is 'to put unparalleled economic freedom in the hands of the people,' and Bitcoin ownership is a key factor in that freedom," said Nadkarni after the panel.

"Our team is working every day to increase the simplicity, accessibility, and security of our platform, building solutions for both Bitcoin veterans and newcomers alike," he continued.

"There is no greater validation of the Celsius approach than the fact that our community trusts us with their Bitcoin, and, by extension, their financial future."

ABOUT CELSIUS

Celsius helps over a million customers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network.

CONTACT: press@celsius.network

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1504869/Celsius_Logo.jpg

COINBASE GLOBAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.