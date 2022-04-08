- (PLX AI) - TGS Q1 segment revenues USD 114 million vs. estimate USD 79 million.
- • Net IFRS revenues are expected to be approximately USD 132 million, compared to USD 144 million in Q1 2021
- • CEO says continued to see improvement in the market conditions during Q1 2022, with customers starting to become more interested in frontier areas
- • Says particularly pleased with the strong late sales performance, which grew more than 80% compared to the same quarter of last year
