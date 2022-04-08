- (PLX AI) - Nokian Tyres says by continuing to operate the passenger car tire factory in Russia, the company wants to make sure that the factory is controlled by Nokian Tyres.
- • Nokian Tyres is no longer investing into production in Russia
- • Shipments of passenger car tires to Russia have been suspended
- • All Nokian Tyres' heavy tires are designed and manufactured in Finland
- • Tires for trucks and buses are designed in Finland and produced in the EU
- • Sales and distribution of heavy tires to Russia has been stopped
- • Nokian Tyres says it has never sold tires to the Russian army, and the Russian Federation is not a customer of Nokian Tyres
NOKIAN RENKAAT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de