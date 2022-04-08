Aker ASA: Purchase of shares in Aker Solutions ASA

OSLO, Norway, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Holding AS ("Aker"), a subsidiary of Aker ASA, has purchased 29,860,405 shares in Aker Solutions ASA, at a price of NOK 27.10 per share. Following the transaction, Aker holds 193,950,894 (39,41%) shares in Aker Solutions ASA.

This information is considered to include inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 17 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Laila Hop, Paralegal, Aker ASA, on April 8, 2022 at 07:40 CET.

