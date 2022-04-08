Anzeige
Freitag, 08.04.2022
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Am Laufen? – Der 396%-Rebound
Aker ASA: Purchase of shares in Aker Solutions ASA

OSLO, Norway, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Holding AS ("Aker"), a subsidiary of Aker ASA, has purchased 29,860,405 shares in Aker Solutions ASA, at a price of NOK 27.10 per share. Following the transaction, Aker holds 193,950,894 (39,41%) shares in Aker Solutions ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 924 22 106
E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

This information is considered to include inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 17 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Laila Hop, Paralegal, Aker ASA, on April 8, 2022 at 07:40 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--purchase-of-shares-in-aker-solutions-asa,c3542741

© 2022 PR Newswire
