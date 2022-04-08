Azelis reports on progress of LTIP implementation program
Regulatory News:
Further to the launch of the Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP) announced on 16 March 2022, the Group reports the purchase of 22,300 ordinary shares of Azelis (Brussels: AZE) in the period from 1 April 2022 until 7 April 2022.
Date
Number of shares
Total amount (EUR)
Average price (EUR)
Lowest price (EUR)
Highest price (EUR)
Trading venue
1 April 2022
3,500
77,554.05
22.1583
22.0600
22.2000
Euronext Brussels
4 April 2022
5,201
113,861.33
21.8922
21.7000
22.2000
Euronext Brussels
5 April 2022
5,000
108,248.00
21.6496
21.3200
22.2000
Euronext Brussels
6 April 2022
4,500
95,062.95
21.1251
20.9000
21.4800
Euronext Brussels
7 April 2022
4,099
88,767.12
21.6558
21.3800
21.8000
Euronext Brussels
Total
22,300
483,493.45
21.6813
Since the start of the implementation of the buy-back program on 17 March 2022, Azelis has bought back 64,900 shares for a total amount of EUR 1,402,461.88. This corresponds to 0.028 of the total shares outstanding. The purpose of this program is to cover future obligations for share awards under Azelis' LTIP.
An overview of the share buy-back program is available on the investor relations pages of Azelis' website under the section "Regulated Information".
