Getlink (Paris:GET):
March 22
March 21
Change
Jan-March
Jan-March
Change
Truck Shuttles
Trucks
139,283
122,832
13%
374,868
305,103
23%
Passenger
Passenger
122,319
38,201
220%
294,762
116,057
154%
* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.
In March 2022, Le Shuttle Freight transported 139,283 trucks, an increase of 13% compared to March 2021, driven by a favourable comparison basis and the shutdown of P&O ferries since 17 March 2022. Since 1 January nearly 375,000 trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.
In March 2022, Le Shuttle transported 122,319 passenger vehicles, reinforcing the upward trend observed in recent months. Since 1 January nearly 300,000 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.
The comparison between this first quarter of 2022 and that of 2021 shows the relevance of Eurotunnel's offer as soon as the health constraints are lifted.
Traffic figures for the month of April will be published on Tuesday 10 May 2022 before the markets open.
