A think tank analysis suggests that if solar power keeps up its growth pace, along with wind, then the global power sector will meet its carbon reduction targets to keep world temperatures in check.From pv magazine USA According to Ember, an independent think tank, if wind and solar keep up a 20% compounding growth rate over the next 10 years, the global power sector has a chance of meeting the decarbonization goals that are needed to keep the world's temperature increase at or below 1.5 C. If solar electricity generation keeps up the year over year growth rates of the last ten years - 33% - ...

