

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey plc (JMAT.L), on Friday, issued pre-close trading update for the financial year ended 31st March 2022, and said it expects group underlying operating performance in 2021/22 to be in line with current market expectations.



In addition, the company noted that growth was driven by improved performance in Clean Air, where we saw increased activity in autos as end markets partially recovered and support from the continued delivery of its transformation programme. Efficient Natural Resources benefited from higher average precious metal prices.



In Hydrogen Technologies, performance reflected the company's investment and scale up of this business. Health was below expectations and, as previously announced, Johnson Matthey stated that it has agreed the disposal of this business which is expected to complete in mid-2022.



Liam Condon, Chief Executive, said, '... Looking at our full year results, it is pleasing that despite significant market uncertainty these are expected to be in line with current market expectations, with good performances in our core businesses giving a solid base from which to build further...'



Further, the company expects its net debt at the year end to be about £0.9 billion, with its net debt to EBITDA ratio below target range of 1.5 - 2.0 times. The company's £200 million share buyback is progressing well and as at 6th April 2022 Johnson Matthey has completed £167 million.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JOHNSON MATTHEY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de