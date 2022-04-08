

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee climbed against the U.S. dollar in morning deals on Friday, after the Reserve Bank of India left its key interest rate unchanged, as widely expected, and maintained its accommodative stance.



The Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI, led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, unanimously decided to retain the policy repo rate at 4.00 percent. The reverse repo rate was left unchanged at 3.35 percent.



The marginal standing facility rate and the bank rate were also left unchanged at 4.25 percent.



The rupee rose to a 2-day high of 75.72 against the greenback, from Thursday's close of 75.89. The rupee is seen finding resistance around the 74.00 mark.







