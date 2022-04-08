- (PLX AI) - Genmab shares may drop 10% at the open after the company lost an arbitration case against Johnson & Johnson.
- • Genmab was in binding arbitration of two matters arising under its license agreement with Janssen Biotech relating to daratumumab, and the arbitral tribunal decided both issues in favor of Janssen
- • Genmab financial guidance remains unchanged for 2022
- • The main negative in the decision is that Genmab will lose 5 and a half years of Darzalex royalties, which consensus wasn't expecting, analysts at Carnegie said
- • The shares may fall 10% today, but could partly recover the loss in the coming months as the headline risk is removed and the Genmab case becomes more clean, Carnegie said
