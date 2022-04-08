- (PLX AI) - Swedbank and Handelsbanken shares rose after analysts at Danske Bank upgraded both stocks to buy from hold.
- • Higher rates are positive for banks, and net interest income trends are already turning positive, Danske said
- • Volume trends are improving and the competitiveness of deposit-rich big banks increases as rates rise, Danske said
- • Swedbank price target raised to SEK 205 from SEK 190 at Danske
- • Handelsbanken price target raised to SEK 115 from SEK 110 at Danske
- • Nordea remains Danske's top pick, with a price target of SEK 140 (unchanged)
