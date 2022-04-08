- (PLX AI) - Saab shares rose 4% after SEB analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- • Price target raised to SEK 410 from SEK 250, implying 22% upside from yesterday's close
- • Saab could see a 14% share price CAGR through 2028 in the wake of strong political support for a significant increase in military spending, especially in Sweden, SEB said
- • Saab has historically taken a 24% share of military spending in Sweden, on average, SEB said
