DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 52.9623

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23959940

CODE: NASL LN

ISIN: LU1829221024

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN Sequence No.: 154442 EQS News ID: 1323763 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1323763&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2022 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)