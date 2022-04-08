DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 11.8836

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37900992

CODE: L100 LN

ISIN: LU1650492173

ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 154410 EQS News ID: 1323699

