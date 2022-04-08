DJ Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNU LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2022 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR

DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 135.6892

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6433885

CODE: JPNU LN

ISIN: FR0010245514

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNU LN Sequence No.: 154355 EQS News ID: 1323589 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1323589&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2022 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)