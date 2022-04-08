DJ Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECL LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.3292

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6665593

CODE: CECL LN

ISIN: LU1900066462

