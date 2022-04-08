DJ Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DTEC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.8972

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15740361

CODE: DTEC LN

ISIN: LU2023678282

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DTEC LN Sequence No.: 154465 EQS News ID: 1323815 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1323815&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2022 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)