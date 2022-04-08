DJ AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK) AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2022 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)

DEALING DATE: 07/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 23.8593

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1927443

CODE: PRUK

ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK Sequence No.: 154546 EQS News ID: 1323983 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

