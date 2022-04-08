Anzeige
Freitag, 08.04.2022
Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
08.04.22
08:04 Uhr
0,740 Euro
-0,010
-1,33 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
08.04.2022 | 10:04
65 Leser
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 08-Apr-2022 / 08:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

DATE: April 7, 2022

The tenth coupon payment of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 252,880,000 with a maturity of 3651 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is done on 07.04.2022. 

Board Decision Date 30.07.2019

Related Issue Limit Info 

Currency Unit       TRY             TRY 
Limit           7,000,000,000        20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security Type Subordinated Debt Securities Dept Securities 
Sale Type         Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor 
Domestic / Oversea    Domestic           Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type                      Bond 
Maturity Date                  07.10.2029 
Maturity (Day)                 3651 
Interest Rate Type               FRN 
Sale Type                    Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                    TRSGRANE2915 
Starting Date of Sale              03.10.2019 
Ending Date of Sale               08.10.2019 
Maturity Starting Date             09.10.2019 
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 252,880,000 
Coupon Number                  40 
Redemption Date                 07.10.2029 
Payment Date                  08.10.2029

Was The Payment Made? No 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold 
        Payment  Record   Payment  Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate         Exchange Was The 
Coupon Number  Date    Date    Date    Rate (%) - Yearly   - Yearly    Payment Amount Rate   Payment 
                             Simple (%)  Compound (%)              Made? 
1        07.01.2020 06.01.2020 07.01.2020 3,7162                9,397,526.56      Yes 
2        07.04.2020 06.04.2020 07.04.2020 3,0351                7,675,160.88      Yes 
3        07.07.2020 06.07.2020 07.07.2020 2,4533                6,203,905.04       Yes 
4        07.10.2020 06.10.2020 07.10.2020 2,8171                7,123,882.48      Yes 
5        07.01.2021 06.01.2021 07.01.2021 4,1584                10,515,761.92      Yes 
6        07.04.2021 06.04.2021 07.04.2021 4,7231                11,943,775.28      Yes 
7        07.07.2021 06.07.2021 07.07.2021 5,1822                13,104,747.36      Yes 
8        07.10.2021 06.10.2021 07.10.2021 5,1929                13,131,805.52      Yes 
9        07.01.2022 06.01.2022 07.01.2022 4,4217                11,181,594.96      Yes 
10       07.04.2022 06.04.2022 07.04.2022 3,8754                9,800,111.52      Yes 
11       07.07.2022 06.07.2022 07.07.2022 
12       07.10.2022 06.10.2022 07.10.2022 
13       07.01.2023 06.01.2023 09.01.2023 
14       07.04.2023 06.04.2023 07.04.2023 
15       07.07.2023 06.07.2023 07.07.2023 
16       07.10.2023 06.10.2023 09.10.2023 
17       07.01.2024 05.01.2024 08.01.2024 
18       07.04.2024 05.04.2024 08.04.2024 
19       07.07.2024 05.07.2024 08.07.2024 
20       07.10.2024 04.10.2024 07.10.2024 
21       07.01.2025 06.01.2025 07.01.2025 
22       07.04.2025 04.04.2025 07.04.2025 
23       07.07.2025 04.07.2025 07.07.2025 
24       07.10.2025 06.10.2025 07.10.2025 
25       07.01.2026 06.01.2026 07.01.2026 
26       07.04.2026 06.04.2026 07.04.2026 
27       07.07.2026 06.07.2026 07.07.2026 
28       07.10.2026 06.10.2026 07.10.2026 
29       07.01.2027 06.01.2027 07.01.2027 
30       07.04.2027 06.04.2027 07.04.2027 
31       07.07.2027 06.07.2027 07.07.2027 
32       07.10.2027 06.10.2027 07.10.2027 
33       07.01.2028 06.01.2028 07.01.2028 
34       07.04.2028 06.04.2028 07.04.2028 
35       07.07.2028 06.07.2028 07.07.2028 
36       07.10.2028 06.10.2028 09.10.2028 
37       07.01.2029 05.01.2029 08.01.2029 
38       07.04.2029 06.04.2029 09.04.2029 
39       07.07.2029 06.07.2029 09.07.2029 
40       07.10.2029 05.10.2029 08.10.2029 
Principal/ 
Maturity Date  07.10.2029 05.10.2029 08.10.2029                    252,880,000 
Payment Amount

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 154550 
EQS News ID:  1323979 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1323979&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2022 03:33 ET (07:33 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
