

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stamford, Connecticut - based Stokke LLC is recalling Clikk high chairs due to fall and injury risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves about 790 units of Stokke Clikk high chairs in white sold in the United States. In addition, about 48 units were sold in Canada.



The recalled high chair has a white molded plastic seat and foot rest with wooden legs. The chairs with item number 552104 comes within the serial number range of 135AA057070 to 135AA0057908.



The affected high chairs were manufactured in Netherlands between December 16-18, 2020, and have Stokke Clikk High Chair on the label.



They were sold at Target, Buy Buy Baby, and other children's product stores nationwide and online at www.stokke.com and www.amazon.com from January 2021 through June 2021 for about $180.



According to the agency, the white plastic seat can break, posing fall and injury hazards to children.



Stokke initiated the recall after receiving six reports of the seat breaking, including two reports of minor bruises.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled white high chairs and contact Stokke for a free replacement.







