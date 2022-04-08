Heineken Silver Breaks out of the Metaverse

From Virtually to Actually Here

AMSTERDAM, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heineken Silver, the world's first "virtual" beer, was launched as Heineken's ironic way of poking fun at brands releasing products in the metaverse that are actually best enjoyed in real life.

In a series of exclusive launch events across Europe, Heineken Silver has now broken out of the metaverse and into the real world showing that nothing beats the extra refreshing taste of a beer - for real.

Playing on the blend between the physical and digital worlds, the Heineken Silver events across Europe included elements taken from Heineken's launch in Decentraland and brought into the real world to be enjoyed by consumers. With these 'IRL' (in-real-life) events taking place in cities including Amsterdam, London, Milan and Madrid, consumers were able to experience some of the most bizarre creations from the metaverse before being able to enjoy their first extra-fresh taste of Heineken Silver - for real.

Making the event even more exciting was the addition of For Real Tokens (FRTs), collectible art pieces created in partnership with prominent visual artist from Spain, J. Demsky. These FRTs are Heineken's sarcastic play on the NFT culture blending the physical and digital worlds to gift people with a limited-edition artwork, to remind them that some moments are best experienced in the real world.

Bram Westenbrink, Global Heineken Brand Director at HEINEKEN, said: "We launched Heineken Silver in the metaverse first as an ironic take on a product launch to highlight that we believe the best way to experience Heineken is in the real world. Today we are really playing with this virtual to real world, with 'phygital' events across Europe, celebrating the new addition to the Heineken family by delivering the best of both worlds; engaging entertainment like in the metaverse but with 'in person' experiences and a beer you can actually drink!"

Consumers will be able to get their hands on the real Heineken Silver throughout Europe from 7thApril 2022. With a crisp flavour and a subtle finish, Heineken Silver has a lighter drinking profile that's designed for modern taste preferences. Crafted using the same star-quality natural ingredients as Heineken Original, it's a crystal-clear, all-round crowd pleaser that is extra fresh - for real.

