DJ AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL (PR1W) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL

DEALING DATE: 07/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.2273

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13917290

CODE: PR1W

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1W Sequence No.: 154602 EQS News ID: 1324145 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1324145&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2022 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)