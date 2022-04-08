

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) said, as per provisional figures, the company achieved a substantial increase in organic Group sales of 10.3% to 2.215 billion euros in the first quarter of 2022, above current capital markets expectations. Organic sales in the Consumer business segment was up 11.6% year-on-year. The tesa segment reported organic sales growth of 5.1%.



For full year 2022, Beiersdorf continues to anticipate sales growth in the mid-single-digit range for Consumer.



The company's quarterly statement including a statement on the EBIT margin forecast for 2022 will be released on April 28, 2022.







