Freitag, 08.04.2022
Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
WKN: 919493 ISIN: NO0003078800 Ticker-Symbol: TGC 
Tradegate
08.04.22
13:20 Uhr
15,600 Euro
+1,500
+10,64 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2022 | 12:05
TGS Publishes its 2021 Annual Report

OSLO, Norway (8 April 2022) - TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, today published its 2021 Annual Report.

In addition, TGS has published its Declaration on Executive Remuneration.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability, as well as volatile market conditions, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe drop in oil prices. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, visit TGS.comor contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
CFO
investor@tgs.com

Attachments

  • TGS-Annual-Report-2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/74599f49-415a-4a3c-992a-42239b440bea)
  • 549300NUPLAXPB0WYH90-2021-12-31-en 6 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/90505e65-e649-4388-a76c-9a689572803e)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
