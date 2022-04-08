Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DWAB ISIN: SE0017161243 Ticker-Symbol: 9E80 
Frankfurt
08.04.22
12:00 Uhr
5,291 Euro
+0,077
+1,48 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTNOX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTNOX AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.04.2022 | 12:29
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Fortnox AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (46/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Fortnox AB (publ), company registration
number 556469-6291, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided
that Fortnox AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq
Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is
expected to April 13, 2022. 



As per today's date the company has a total of 609,744,700 shares.



Short Name:           FNOX          
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0017161243      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         254941         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 609,744,700       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Large cap        
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   10 Technology 
----------------------------------
Supersector code: 1010 Technology
----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
FORTNOX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.