The "European Sporting Goods Market: Analysis By Distribution Channel (Store Based and Online), By County (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain) Size Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the Sporting goods market in Europe with analysis of market by value, growth and segments.

The report also includes analysis of the market in terms of value for some of the major European countries such as Germany, France, United Kingdom and Spain. Under competitive analysis, analysis of various brands and distributors of Sporting goods in Germany, France and Sweden has been done respectively.

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall Sporting goods market in Europe has also been forecasted till 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Adidas Group, Nike Inc. and PUMA are some of the key players operating in the Europe Sporting goods market whose company profiling is done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided.

The Sporting goods market can be segmented on the basis of the type of sport and distribution channel. The market can be split on the basis of Sporting into team sports, outdoor sport and recreation exercise. On the basis of distribution channels the market can be bifurcated into store-based retail and online/ internet.

The European sporting goods market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate in the coming years. The market is supported by growth drivers such as increasing awareness of the general public regarding health and fitness, hectic work life persuading people to include Sporting in their daily routines and rising prevalence of obesity in the region. The market is also confronted by some challenges such as seasonal nature of the Sporting goods industry, counterfeit products and increasing time spent by the youth on the internet.

The growing prominence of Sporting goods distribution through DTC (direct to customer) channels, swelling demand for technologically advanced Sporting goods and rising popularity of athleisure's are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Sporting Goods: An Overview

2.2 Sporting Goods Market Segments

2.3 Europe Sporting Goods Market: An Overview

3. Europe Market Analysis

3.1 Europe Sporting Goods Market: An Analysis

3.2 Europe Sporting Goods Market: Segment Analysis

3.3 Europe Sporting Goods Market: Country Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Awareness on Health and Fitness

4.1.2 Hectic Work life

4.1.3 Spike in Prevalence of Obesity

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Increasing Time Spent by People on the Internet

4.2.2 Seasonal Nature of Sporting Goods Business

4.2.3 Counterfeit Products

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Growing Prominence of Sporting Goods Distribution via DTC Channels

4.3.2 Swelling Demand for Advanced Sporting Equipment

4.3.3 Surging Popularity of Athleisure's

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Europe Sporting Goods Market: Players Analysis

5.1.1 Germany Sporting Goods Market by Brands

5.1.2 Germany Sporting Goods Market by Distributors

5.1.3 France Sporting Goods Market by Brands

5.1.4 France Sporting Goods Market by Distributors

5.1.5 Sweden Sporting Goods Market by Brands

5.1.6 Sweden Sporting Goods Market by Distributors

6. Company Profiles

Adidas Group

Nike Inc.

PUMA

