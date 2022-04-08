

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence weakened to the lowest level since January last year, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index fell to 32.8 in March from 35.2 in February.



The latest reading was the lowest since January last year, when it was 29.8.



Among the four sub-indexes, the indicator measuring the overall livelihood decreased to 31.3 in March and that for income growth fell to 37.4.



The index for employment fell to 34.8 and the index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods declined to 27.8.



The latest survey was conducted on March 15 among 8,400 households.







