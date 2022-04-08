Energy Recovery to Host First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on May 4, 2022

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ending March 31, 2022, on May 4, 2022 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss first quarter results and related matters on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET.

EARNINGS RELEASE

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 (after market close)

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL

Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET

Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 709-8150

Listen-only, Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 689-8354

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY

Expiration: Saturday, June 4, 2022

US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 660-6853

Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 612-7415

Access code: 13727335

Investors may also access the live call or the replay over the internet at: ir.energyrecovery.com/websites/energyrecover/English/2200/calendar.html.

The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for water desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, visit www.energyrecovery.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

ir@energyrecovery.com

+1 (281) 962-8105

