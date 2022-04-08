DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2022

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 07/04/2022) of GBP58.98m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 07/04/2022) of GBP41.84m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 07/04/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 200.65p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 199.99p Ordinary share price 188.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (6.06)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 118.23p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 118.50p Premium to NAV 0.22% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2021 to 07/04/2022

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 154606 EQS News ID: 1324245 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

