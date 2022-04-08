- (PLX AI) - Lundbeck says Joerg Hornstein to join company as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Functions.
- • He will assume the role no later than September 1, 2022
- • Comes from AC Immune, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in precision medicine to diagnose, treat and prevent neurodegenerative diseases, headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, where he currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
H LUNDBECK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de