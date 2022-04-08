OPPO Encourages Fans to Share Ramadan Moments in Portrait with the New Reno7 Series

The new Reno7 series consists of three 5G models, all equipped with Portrait Expert features and ground-breaking technology

UAE brand fans can enter the # MyRamadanInPortrait competition across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for a chance to win a Reno7 Pro 5G

The Reno7 series is available to purchase now across OPPO's e-commerce regional websites and retail partner stores

DUBAI, UAE, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of people around the world mark the Holy month of Ramadan, global technology brand, OPPO, invite consumers to reflect on how they capture blessed moments with family and loved ones in their own unique way.

The newly-launched OPPO Reno7 Series, is the ideal smartphone to capture Ramadan moments in portrait, with the series three 5G variations the Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno7 5G and Reno7 Z 5G allowing even the most amateur of content creators to create professional looking photos and videos, with ease:

Flagship portrait camera system : The Reno7 Pro 5G is powered by two flagship imaging sensors - the IMX709 and IMX766, taking the standards for creating gorgeous images and videos to new heights

: is powered by two flagship imaging sensors - the IMX709 and IMX766, taking the standards for creating gorgeous images and videos to new heights DSLR-like portrait with Portrait Mode: Users can choose from 25 levels of aperture adjustments from f/0.95 to f/16 in a way that faithfully mimics the effects as seen on DSLR cameras

Users can choose from 25 levels of aperture adjustments from f/0.95 to f/16 in a way that faithfully mimics the effects as seen on DSLR cameras Shooting Amazing Colours with AI Highlight Video : Ultra-Night and live HDR algorithm will be automatically applied when taking portrait videos, delivering a greater range of luminosity as well as vivid details

: Ultra-Night and live HDR algorithm will be automatically applied when taking portrait videos, delivering a greater range of luminosity as well as vivid details Express your style with AI Color Portrait: Apply black and white filters to the background while retaining the original color of the portrait subject, to create a strong contrasting effect that highlights and draws attention to the main subject.

To mark this auspicious time, the global technology brand is giving customers a chance to win a brand new Reno7 Pro 5G through a competition that encourages them to share special moments. Until 2ndMay 2022, across OPPO Arabia social channels, users are encouraged to share their perfect, funny and special moments, be it their Ramadan family portraits, selfie, decorations and more using MyRamadanInPortrait and tagging @OPPOArabia.

The Reno7 series is now available for purchase now across OPPO's e-commerce regional websites and retail partner stores in the UAE and lower Gulf at a recommended retail price of AED 2,799 for the Reno7 Pro 5G, AED 1,799 for Reno7 5G, and AED 1,499 for Reno7 Z 5G.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 BillionUS Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in Qatar in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 12 markets.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1783278/OPPO_New_Reno7_Series.jpg