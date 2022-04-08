

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales rose in February after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



The retail sales value increased 0.7 percent month-on-month in February, after a 0.6 percent drop in January. In December, retail sales rose 0.8 percent.



Food sales declined 0.6 percent monthly in February, while non-food product sales grew 1.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, the retail sales value rose 4.3 percent in February, after a 8.3 percent growth in the previous month.



In volume terms, retail sales increased 0.4 percent monthly in February, after a 0.8 percent gain in the prior month. The annual growth eased to 1.9 percent from 7.2 percent a month ago.







