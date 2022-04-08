Anzeige
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Xetra
08.04.22
15:40 Uhr
15,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
08.04.2022 | 14:22
Carnival PLC - Block Listing Return

Carnival PLC - Block Listing Return

PR Newswire

London, April 7

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS FORM MUST BE TYPED OR PRINTED ELECTRONICALLY AND PROVIDED TO AN RIS.

Date: April 2022

Name of applicant:Carnival plc
Name of scheme:Carnival plc 2005 Employee Stock Purchase Plan
Period of return:From:1 October 2021To:31 March 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:34,355
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):5,505
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:28,850

Name of contact:Jessica Del Pino
Telephone number of contact:+1-305-406-5268
© 2022 PR Newswire
