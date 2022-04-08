Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.04.2022
Ferrero Group: FERRERO ANNOUNCES THE TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS IN ARLON, BELGIUM, AND EXTENDS THE RECALL OF KINDER PRODUCTS MANUFACTURED IN THE PLANT

LUXEMBOURG, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the context of the ongoing salmonella investigations taking place in collaboration with food safety authorities, Ferrero is suspending operations at its plant in Arlon, Belgium.

With immediate effect, the entire production of Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g and Kinder Schokobons made in Arlon is being recalled.

Ferrero acknowledges there were internal inefficiencies, creating delays in retrieving and sharing information in a timely manner. This impacted the speed and effectiveness of the investigations. The plant will only re-open once certified by the authorities.

Only Kinder products manufactured in Arlon, Belgium, are impacted by this recall. The Arlon plant accounts for around 7% of total volumes of Kinder products manufactured globally on a yearly basis. Local solutions will be implemented to assist consumers with the recall.

This is the only and right decision to take to ensure the maximum level of food safety and eliminate the risk of further contamination.

We deeply regret this matter. We want to sincerely apologize to all our consumers and business partners and thank the food safety authorities for their valuable guidance.

Food safety, quality and consumer care have been at the heart of Ferrero since the company was founded. This serious event goes to the core of what we stand for and we will take every step necessary to preserve the full trust and confidence of our consumers.

© 2022 PR Newswire
