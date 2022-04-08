- (PLX AI) - Lufthansa Group agrees inaugural Revolving Credit Facility of 2.0 billion euros.
- • Lufthansa says it's an unsecured facility without financial covenants
- • It will be available for a period of three years plus two one-year extension options
- • Other than customary group guarantees, the facility is unsecured, has no financial covenants and serves as undrawn back-up liquidity
- • It replaces existing undrawn bilateral credit lines of approx. 0.7 billion euros
- • The facility therefore further increases available liquidity of Lufthansa Group by approx. 1.3 billion euros
