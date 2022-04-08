First North Denmark: Agillic A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Agillic A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 12 April 2022. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise. ISIN: DK0060955854 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Agillic -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 10,187,817 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 73,130 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 10,260,947 shares -------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 2.07 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 151244 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: AGILC -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, John Norden, Norden CEF, tel. +45 20 72 02 00