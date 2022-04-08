Anzeige
WKN: A115EQ ISIN: SE0005878741 
Frankfurt
08.04.22
14:42 Uhr
10,300 Euro
+0,260
+2,59 %
PR Newswire
08.04.2022
87 Leser
Bactiguard Holding AB (publ): Bactiguard enters development partnership in the dental field

STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bactiguard today entered an agreement to initiate a global development partnership with Dentsply Sirona in the dental field, a new application area for the Bactiguard technology.

The initial development phase, which is expected to last approximately one year, can generate USD 0.9 million in development and milestone related revenues for Bactiguard. Thereafter, the partnership can evolve into a license agreement, with conditional milestone-related payments of USD1.1 million linked to regulatory approvals. In line with Bactiguard's current licensing agreements, the agreement with Dentsply Sirona would also generate royalties on sales revenue following commercialization.

"We are very excited and proud of the collaboration with a champion in the dental field. About a month ago we expanded our license partnership in orthopedics and we are already entering the dental field, another of our six focus areas", says Anders Göransson, CEO.

"The new deal is a gateway to the growing dental market, and we are confident that Bactiguard's unique technology will create great added value. Given that the dental market is of great strategic interest to us, we already have other types of products in the pipeline that will contribute to increased patient safety and better infection prevention", says Carl Johan Fredin, Chief Licensing Officer.

The development agreement initially addresses a segment of the dental treatment market that according to Clarivate, Millennium Research Group inc was valued at 1.2 billion USD in 2020.

This information is information that Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below 2022-04-08, at 15.58.

For more information, please contact:
Carl Johan Fredin, Chief Licensing Office, phone +46 73 525 72 26

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bactiguard-holding-ab--publ-/r/bactiguard-enters-development-partnership-in-the-dental-field,c3540270

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9686/3540270/1562152.pdf

220408 Bactiguard enters development partnership in the dental field

© 2022 PR Newswire
