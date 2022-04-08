Park Circus / MGM: JAMES BOND FILMS SET TO RETURN TO CINEMAS FOR 007 RETROSPECTIVE

To celebrate 60 years of the beloved British franchise, Bond is back on the big screen across the UK and Ireland from April until October 2022
LONDON, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following celebrations at the Academy Awards and the BAFTA's - the 60th Anniversary celebrations of 007 continue with UK and Irish cinema screenings of 25 Bond titles from mid-April, culminating in Global Bond Day on 5th October.
In 1962, Sean Connery introduced Ian Fleming's character to cinema audiences. "Bond, James Bond" is now one of the most iconic moments in film history.
The films will be screening in stunning 4K and will screen chronologically at Vue and Odeon Cinemas across the UK and Ireland starting mid-April with the 60th Anniversary of Dr. No, through to No Time To Die in October, alongside other celebratory programmes at selected cinemas nationwide.
Park Circus is coordinating theatrical activity on behalf of MGM.
60 YEARS OF BOND - RETROSPECTIVE PROGRAMME
Week commencing
Film
15 April
DR. NO (60th Anniversary)
22 April
FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE
29 April
GOLDFINGER
6 May
THUNDERBALL
13 May
YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE
20 May
ON HER MAJESTY'S SECRET SERVICE
27 May
DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER
3 June
LIVE & LET DIE
10 June
THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN GUN
17 June
THE SPY WHO LOVED ME
24 June
MOONRAKER
1 July
FOR YOUR EYES ONLY
8 July
OCTOPUSSY
15 July
A VIEW TO A KILL
22 July
LIVING DAYLIGHTS
29 July
LICENSE TO KILL
5 August
GOLDENEYE
12 August
TOMORROW NEVER DIES
19 August
THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH
26 August
DIE ANOTHER DAY
2 September
CASINO ROYALE
9 September
QUANTUM OF SOLACE
16 September
SKYFALL
23 September
SPECTRE
30 September
NO TIME TO DIE
Dr. No images: https://bit.ly/3uh1HOQ
These images are only cleared for use alongside coverage of the theatrical activity. Please include copyright line: Dr. No © 1962 Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Anniversary logo: https://bit.ly/37t4ZG1
