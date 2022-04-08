Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.04.2022 | 16:22
Park Circus / MGM: JAMES BOND FILMS SET TO RETURN TO CINEMAS FOR 007 RETROSPECTIVE

To celebrate 60 years of the beloved British franchise, Bond is back on the big screen across the UK and Ireland from April until October 2022

LONDON, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following celebrations at the Academy Awards and the BAFTA's - the 60th Anniversary celebrations of 007 continue with UK and Irish cinema screenings of 25 Bond titles from mid-April, culminating in Global Bond Day on 5th October.

In 1962, Sean Connery introduced Ian Fleming's character to cinema audiences. "Bond, James Bond" is now one of the most iconic moments in film history.

The films will be screening in stunning 4K and will screen chronologically at Vue and Odeon Cinemas across the UK and Ireland starting mid-April with the 60th Anniversary of Dr. No, through to No Time To Die in October, alongside other celebratory programmes at selected cinemas nationwide.

Park Circus is coordinating theatrical activity on behalf of MGM.

#60yearsofBond
Official Website: https://www.007.com
Twitter: @007
Facebook: @JamesBond007
Instagram: @007
YouTube: James Bond 007

60 YEARS OF BOND - RETROSPECTIVE PROGRAMME

Week commencing

Film

15 April

DR. NO (60th Anniversary)

22 April

FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE

29 April

GOLDFINGER

6 May

THUNDERBALL

13 May

YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE

20 May

ON HER MAJESTY'S SECRET SERVICE

27 May

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER

3 June

LIVE & LET DIE

10 June

THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN GUN

17 June

THE SPY WHO LOVED ME

24 June

MOONRAKER

1 July

FOR YOUR EYES ONLY

8 July

OCTOPUSSY

15 July

A VIEW TO A KILL

22 July

LIVING DAYLIGHTS

29 July

LICENSE TO KILL

5 August

GOLDENEYE

12 August

TOMORROW NEVER DIES

19 August

THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH

26 August

DIE ANOTHER DAY

2 September

CASINO ROYALE

9 September

QUANTUM OF SOLACE

16 September

SKYFALL

23 September

SPECTRE

30 September

NO TIME TO DIE

Dr. No images: https://bit.ly/3uh1HOQ

These images are only cleared for use alongside coverage of the theatrical activity. Please include copyright line: Dr. No © 1962 Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Anniversary logo: https://bit.ly/37t4ZG1

www.ar-pr.co.uk

