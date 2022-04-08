Park Circus / MGM: JAMES BOND FILMS SET TO RETURN TO CINEMAS FOR 007 RETROSPECTIVE

To celebrate 60 years of the beloved British franchise, Bond is back on the big screen across the UK and Ireland from April until October 2022

LONDON, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following celebrations at the Academy Awards and the BAFTA's - the 60th Anniversary celebrations of 007 continue with UK and Irish cinema screenings of 25 Bond titles from mid-April, culminating in Global Bond Day on 5th October.

In 1962, Sean Connery introduced Ian Fleming's character to cinema audiences. "Bond, James Bond" is now one of the most iconic moments in film history.

The films will be screening in stunning 4K and will screen chronologically at Vue and Odeon Cinemas across the UK and Ireland starting mid-April with the 60th Anniversary of Dr. No, through to No Time To Die in October, alongside other celebratory programmes at selected cinemas nationwide.

Park Circus is coordinating theatrical activity on behalf of MGM.

60 YEARS OF BOND - RETROSPECTIVE PROGRAMME

Week commencing Film 15 April DR. NO (60th Anniversary) 22 April FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE 29 April GOLDFINGER 6 May THUNDERBALL 13 May YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE 20 May ON HER MAJESTY'S SECRET SERVICE 27 May DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER 3 June LIVE & LET DIE 10 June THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN GUN 17 June THE SPY WHO LOVED ME 24 June MOONRAKER 1 July FOR YOUR EYES ONLY 8 July OCTOPUSSY 15 July A VIEW TO A KILL 22 July LIVING DAYLIGHTS 29 July LICENSE TO KILL 5 August GOLDENEYE 12 August TOMORROW NEVER DIES 19 August THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH 26 August DIE ANOTHER DAY 2 September CASINO ROYALE 9 September QUANTUM OF SOLACE 16 September SKYFALL 23 September SPECTRE 30 September NO TIME TO DIE

