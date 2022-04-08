



LAS VEGAS, NV, Apr 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - SCCG Management CEO and Founder Stephen Crystal announced a partnership with the international digital media provider Ronin Venture, a leading provider of TV sports data branded under the name Ronin Sport.SCCG will be a strategic business partner to Ronin Venture and help the company grow the business in the North American market. SCCG will provide insights, business development, and advisory services to grow the company within different North American sports market segments.Stephen Crystal said of the partnership, "Sports betting is a growing sector in the US. The TV sports solutions that Roninsport.io provides to betting operators, sports affiliations, and iGaming platforms have a unique high quality. You can tell that the founders of roninsport.io have been doing this for 15 years."Andreas Fredmark, the Managing Director of Roninsport.io says, "All in the management team are excited to start working with Stephen and his team at SCCG. The industry experience that SCCG is extraordinary and will contribute to developing our services further. Coming from Sweden with a focus on engineering and product development, we need more experience in market reach and business approach."SCCG will help develop the different sports solutions from Ronin Sport to fit the US market operators. They strive to perfect data and continually update and correct information in the tv guide solutions that have gotten Ronin Sport to an international level when it comes to new countries.One of the most accessible B2B solutions Ronin Sport provide is an integrated section on a digital sports service. It can be a media site, a sports odds comparison site, or a sportsbook. At the next level, Ronin can integrate a variety of solutions, for example, sports books or betting platforms.About Ronin SportThe business started in January 2020. The Founding team has worked for 20 years of experience in the digital media industry and sports in particular. The business idea is to provide solutions to answer: "When and where Live Sports is sent on TV." The offering offers live TV and streaming data on several countries' wide range of sports. The platform is flexible and robust and offers built-in affiliate business models. The main B2B clients are companies in media and iGaming and offer a fully customizable sports section to help them attract and retain a broad sport interested audienceAbout SCCG ManagementSCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.SCCG Management celebrates 2022 as its 30th Anniversary of leadership and innovation for the gaming industry.For more information, visit https://sccgmanagement.com.Contact:Stephen A. Crystal, SCCG ManagementMobile/WhatsApp: +1 702-427-9354Email: Stephen.Crystal@sccgmanagement.comSocial Media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sccg-managementSource: SCCG ManagementCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.