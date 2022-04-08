MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - 2021 Annual Report and Accounts and Update on AGM

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

8 April 2022

Annual Report and Accounts 2021 and update on the 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Company confirms that it has posted or otherwise made available to shareholders its Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R, a copy of this document will today be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of this document will also be available on the Company's website at:

www.menziesaviation.com/investor-centre

The Company is currently assessing the appropriate date to hold its AGM and will post or otherwise make available the notice convening the AGM and containing details of the date, time and location of the AGM to shareholders in due course. It will also notify its shareholders via RIS of the date, time and location of the AGM at the same time.

Enquiries:

John Geddes

Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary

0131 225 8555