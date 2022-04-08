Gold Royalty: Fastest Growing Royalty Company with Takeover Bid for Elemental Royalty
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:35
|Do
|Gold Royalty schließt erweiterte Lizenzfinanzierung mit Monarch Mining Corporation ab
|Vancouver, British Columbia - 6. April 2022 - Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty" oder das "Unternehmen") (NYSE American: GROY) freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass es seine zuvor angekündigte Transaktion...
|Mi
|Gold Royalty Corp. - 6-K, Report of foreign issuer
|Mi
|Gold Royalty Completes Expanded Royalty Financing with Monarch Mining Corporation
|Mi
|Corporation minière Monarch: Monarch Mining Corporation Announces the Closing of the $4.5 Million Transaction With Gold Royalty Corp.
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|GOLD ROYALTY CORP
|3,700
|-0,18 %