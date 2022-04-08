DJ AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY (PR1S) AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2022 / 16:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY

DEALING DATE: 07/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.1952

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 161116

CODE: PR1S

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931975319 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1S Sequence No.: 154643 EQS News ID: 1324435 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1324435&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2022 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)