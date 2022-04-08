Everfuel has signed a deal to build a hydrogen refueling station in Germany, while the European Hydrogen Backbone initiative has accelerated its own program to produce 20.6 million tons of renewable, low-carbon European hydrogen. Separately, the UK government published its hydrogen investor roadmap to 2030.Denmark-based Everfuel has won a contract from WSW Mobil to build and commission a heavy-duty hydrogen refueling station big enough for at least 20 fuel cell buses in Wuppertal, Germany. "It is modular, so that the station can easily be expanded to refuel a larger number of hydrogen buses," ...

