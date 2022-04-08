Anzeige
Freitag, 08.04.2022
WKN: A2PLBE ISIN: SE0012675361 Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA 
Frankfurt
08.04.22
08:12 Uhr
3,925 Euro
+0,130
+3,43 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.04.2022 | 17:32
IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Publishes the Annual Report for 2021

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA)

IRLAB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A) announces today that the annual report for 2020 is published on the company's website www.irlab.se.

IRLAB has published the Annual Report 2021 for the financial year which covers January 1 to December 31, 2021. The Annual Report is available on IRLAB's website: Financial reports - IRLAB The printed version of the Annual Report 2021 will be available from the end of April.

For more information

Nicholas Waters, CEO
Phone: +46 730 75 77 01
E-mail: nicholas.waters@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO
Phone: +46 727 10 70 70
E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

This information is information that IRLAB Therapeutics is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-04-08 17:00 CEST.

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other disorders of the brain. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's disease. In 2021, IRLAB entered an exclusive and worldwide license with Ipsen for the development and marketing of mesdopetam.

Through ISP, its proprietary research platform, IRLAB has discovered and developed all its experimental drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of disorders of the brain. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, IRLAB runs several preclinical programs with IRL942 and IRL757 currently in development towards Phase I. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB Annual Report 2021

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696718/IRLAB-Publishes-the-Annual-Report-for-2021

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
