Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DK2J ISIN: FR0010112524 Ticker-Symbol: NQ9 
Tradegate
08.04.22
17:28 Uhr
29,520 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXITY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXITY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,38029,56018:14
29,36029,46018:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2022 | 17:53
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares - February 2022 - Amending

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social: 19, rue de Vienne - TSA 50029
75801 PARIS Cedex 08


444 346 795 RCS Paris

-Amending-
Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance
with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information cut-off dateTotal number
ofshares		Net total number of
voting rights
February 28, 2022

56,129,724

Total gross56,129,724
Net total55,163,344

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares - shares without voting rights

Paris, April 8, 2022

Attachment

  • 2022_04_08 - Nexity_Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares - February 2022 - Amending (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dd3b16f9-2332-4dd3-9adc-d6cace46dda5)

NEXITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.