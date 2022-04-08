Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares - February 2022 - Amending

NEXITY

Société anonyme

au capital de 280 648 620 euros

Siège Social: 19, rue de Vienne - TSA 50029

75801 PARIS Cedex 08

444 346 795 RCS Paris

-Amending-

Monthly disclosure of the total number

of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance

with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information cut-off date Total number

ofshares Net total number of

voting rights February 28, 2022



56,129,724



Total gross 56,129,724 Net total 55,163,344

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares - shares without voting rights

Paris, April 8, 2022

Attachment