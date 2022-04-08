Anzeige
Freitag, 08.04.2022
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2022 | 17:53
REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Notice of General Meeting

Lysaker, Norway - April 8, 2022:

Notice is hereby given of an extraordinary general meeting of REC Silicon ASA (REC) to be held as a digital meeting on 2 May 2022 at 1300 CET.

The agenda deals with proposals for election of board members. Please find attached Notice of the General Meeting and the Recommendation of the Nomination Committee. All documents are available at https://www.recsilicon.com.

For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad
IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the Company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Calling Notice EGM May 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0919a214-c33e-4d38-bd64-7014b9153853)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
