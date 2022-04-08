Anzeige
Grid Dynamics to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5th

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) ("Grid Dynamics"), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today announced that it will host a video conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 5, 2022 to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results. A press release containing these results will be issued before the call.

A webcast of the video conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.griddynamics.com/.

A replay will be available at https://ir.griddynamics.com/.

About Grid Dynamics
Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, and Central and Eastern Europe.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contact
investorrelations@griddynamics.com

SOURCE: Grid Dynamics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696764/Grid-Dynamics-to-Announce-First-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results-on-May-5th

