West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2022) - Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (TSXV: MGI) (the "Company" or "Magnum") announces that certain directors have sold an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares of Magnum on April 8, 2022 from their personal holdings through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. The directors will use all of the net proceeds from the sale of these shares to purchase units under Magnum's non-brokered private placement financing announced on March 29, 2022.

As a result of the proposed purchase of units by these directors, Magnum anticipates that insiders may subscribe for greater than 25% of the private placement. The issuance of shares to insiders pursuant to the private placement is considered to be a related party transaction subject to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101. Magnum intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 on the basis that participation in the private placement by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of Magnum's market capitalization.

