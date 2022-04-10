Vienna Stock Exchange: The first quarter on global stock markets was marked by turbulence following Russia's military conflict with Ukraine. In light of this, Austrian share prices fluctuated with high trading volumes. In the first quarter, the Austrian national stock exchange recorded an equity turnover totalling Euro 24.52 bn, a fifth more than in the equally strong previous year (Q1 2021: Euro 20.49 bn). The most actively traded Austrian shares in the first quarter were Erste Group Bank AG (Euro 4.60 bn), OMV AG (Euro 3.49 bn), Raiffeisen Bank International AG (Euro 2.64 bn), Verbund AG (Euro 1.82 bn) and voestalpine AG (Euro 1.54 bn).The two-wheeler pioneer Pierer Mobility AG has been listed on the prime market since 1 March. Lekta Therapy Ltd. has been tradable on the direct market ...

